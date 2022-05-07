Revomon Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $470,971.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00182249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00188302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00476652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,247.26 or 2.00565102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

