RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Cut to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.94 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

