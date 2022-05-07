Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.