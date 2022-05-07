Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Marc Poulin Purchases 1,400 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) Director Marc Poulin acquired 1,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,812.

Marc Poulin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Marc Poulin acquired 100 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,733.00.

RCH stock opened at C$35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$34.75 and a 12 month high of C$51.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCH shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

