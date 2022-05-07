Robert W. Baird Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $96.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BPMC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.