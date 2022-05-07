Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires $199,857.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,988,007 shares in the company, valued at $18,309,544.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner purchased 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner acquired 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner acquired 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner purchased 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner purchased 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

