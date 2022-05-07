Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.81

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 36338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCKT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 17.69.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 207,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

