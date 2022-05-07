Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.51. 1,306,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,823. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.21 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.98.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

