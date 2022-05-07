Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Mizuho

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.71.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $210.21 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.