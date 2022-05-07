Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up about 4.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Rogers Communications worth $59,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $11,296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after acquiring an additional 491,690 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,105,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after acquiring an additional 174,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. 605,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,744. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.