Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 212,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

NYSE RCI traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 605,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,744. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.