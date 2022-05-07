Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.52. Roku has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

