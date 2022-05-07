Rollins, Inc. (ROL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of ROL opened at $34.03 on Friday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after buying an additional 2,522,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rollins by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rollins by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 608,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rollins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

