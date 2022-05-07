Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.93 ($45.19).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €35.40 ($37.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.55.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.