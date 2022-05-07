Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.93 ($45.19).

ETR:G1A opened at €35.40 ($37.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.55.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.