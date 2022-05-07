Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.59.

Capital Power stock opened at C$44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$45.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 114.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.30.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

