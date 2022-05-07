Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,808,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,877. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.65) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.44) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

