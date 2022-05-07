Royale Finance Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Royale Finance has a market cap of $596,267.55 and $24,431.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

