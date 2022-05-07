RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. RPT Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on RPT. Raymond James cut their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in RPT Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

