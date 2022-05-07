Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAN. Barclays increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

