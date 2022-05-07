Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE RYI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.92. 364,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,918. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.54. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ryerson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

