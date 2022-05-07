S.Finance Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $8,648.84 and $131,014.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,218.28 or 0.99970947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00029066 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

SFG is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

