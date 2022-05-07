SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00004337 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $21,974.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00182099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00191635 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00477287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00038986 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,415.91 or 1.99883284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,032,942 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,329 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

