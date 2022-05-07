Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $36.42

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $758.90 million and approximately $565,898.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $36.42 or 0.00102680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

