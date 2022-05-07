Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires New Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,705,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,933,000 after buying an additional 199,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,024,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,929 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,188,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 204,916 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 988,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 1,445,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.