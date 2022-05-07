Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires New Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.09. 823,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,407. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

