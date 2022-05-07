Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires Shares of 132 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Masimo by 1,488.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,295,000 after buying an additional 77,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Masimo by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,175,000 after buying an additional 71,836 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.23. 1,475,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

