Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires Shares of 1,624 PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at $26,776,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at $11,233,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 123.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 261,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 206.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 251,182 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.00. 379,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

