Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys New Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.03. 2,252,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

