Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $34,000 in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Macy’s by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,651,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

