Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $49,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 235,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4,716.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 13,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.19. 1,413,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,974. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.