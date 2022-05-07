Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $43,000 Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 149 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.64.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $159.98. 1,190,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,671. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.63.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.