Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $44,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. 2,498,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,138. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

