Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $45,000 Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $102.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 360.02 and a beta of 0.87. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

