Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $58,000 Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,201,000 after buying an additional 210,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 229,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMX. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE TMX traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 1,388,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

