Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases New Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Catalent by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Catalent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,242. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.