SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,248,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 1.55. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.43.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

