Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.