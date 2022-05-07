Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.32. Baidu has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $30,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

