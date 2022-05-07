Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

