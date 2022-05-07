Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.41

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.41 and traded as low as $20.93. Saputo shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 606 shares trading hands.

SAPIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Get Saputo alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.