Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) to report sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the lowest is $17.30 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $72.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,745,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAR remained flat at $$26.37 on Friday. 42,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,331. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $319.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 52.74%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

