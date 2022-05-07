SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications stock opened at $342.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $281.45 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.92.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

