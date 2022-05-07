Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,350 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $27,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. 10,800,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,190,041. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

