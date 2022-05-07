Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,410 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 11.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $162,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.11.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $72.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

