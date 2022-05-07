Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,410 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Enbridge worth $42,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,652,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

