Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $903.65 Million

Brokerages expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $903.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $857.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported sales of $820.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 60,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $39.77. 227,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,295. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.