Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $266.20

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.20 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 264.50 ($3.30). Schroder Oriental Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.31), with a volume of 421,766 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 266.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.69. The company has a market capitalization of £696.89 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

In other news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £7,798.80 ($9,742.41).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.