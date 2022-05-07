Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Stock Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 246.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,722 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,301,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $23.95 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.