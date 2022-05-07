Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,186,798 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85. The company has a market cap of £13.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.18.
About Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO)
