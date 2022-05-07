Scotiabank Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$845.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$855.00.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$675.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$653.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$612.59. The stock has a market cap of C$19.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$493.00 and a 52-week high of C$716.59.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 1541.9398771 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

